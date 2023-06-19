Blow, 33, a veterinarian and resident of Central California, was raised in Lompoc and graduated from Lompoc High School in 2008.
As a 19-year-old, Bow was sentenced in 2009 to one year in prison and six years probation after he lost control of his vehicle while speeding on Highway 41, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle. The accident killed the other driver, Ashleigh Vermillion, a 21-year-old woman from Visalia, and critically injured her one-month-old infant and a second passenger.
Blow was also forced to pay restitution to the victim's family and perform 500 hours of community service.
Blow accepted the invitation to speak and tell his difficult story in an effort to inspire others — "that we are more than our mistakes as we continue to strive for and accomplish our goals in spite of any obstacles."
Over the years, Blow has gone on to earn an associates degree from Hancock College; and an associate of general sciences degree from American River College; a bachelor of liberal arts in biology from Whittier College; and became one of the first African American men to graduate with a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University.
He married his high school sweetheart, with whom he shares three children, two boys and a girl.
According to event co-sponsor PCH Street, the event was held "to honor the past, celebrate the present, and pave the way for an even brighter future."
