Locals gathered Saturday in Old Town to celebrate Lompoc's Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in 1865.

June 19 was officially established as a national holiday in 2021.

Themed "Discovering Our Roots," the public event featured live entertainment, games, food and drinks, and family-friendly music and dance, including performances by local troop Garcia Dance Studio.

061723-smt-news-juneteenth-celebration-004.jpg
Keynote speaker and local athlete Masson Blow shares his life experiences Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration in old town Lompoc.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

