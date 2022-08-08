Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc.
Attendance is free and open to members of the public.
During the event, local beekeepers will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping that includes viewing of a self-contained observation beehive and honey tasting.
A group of Maple high school students joined Morro Bay Police personnel and the Sant Barbara Sheriffs Department for a day of fun in the sun during Project Surf Camp's annual event at Morro Bay that this year benefited Vandenberg Space Force Base families with children with disabilities.
Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday delayed staff requests for action on a water conservation effort and solid waste collection rates, instead asking staff to come back with more complete information for future consideration.