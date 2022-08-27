The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
