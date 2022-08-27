The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.

The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke. 

