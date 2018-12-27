Local students from northern Santa Barbara County have made it to the top among 10 finalists named in Teen Star Santa Barbara 2019: Julia Galloway, a junior at St. Joseph High school; Elizabeth Enderle, a sophomore at Santa Ynez Valley High School; and Emily Cummings, a senior at Midland High School in Los Olivos. They will share the sing-off stage with seven other teens from the region on Feb. 23.
Teen Star is an annual singing competition established in 2010 that opens audition eligibility to students in grades seven through 12 attending any Santa Barbara County school. This year, Teen Star held auditions on Nov. 29 in Santa Maria and on Dec. 1 and 2 in Santa Barbara.
Vying for a top spot to compete for the prize -- a $1,000 scholarship, opportunities for radio and television appearances and the title of Teen Star Santa Barbara -- dozens of teens brought their A-game to the last day of Teen Star auditions held at the Dos Pueblos High School Elings Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2, according to the organization.
Ten finalists and two alternates from all three auditions were announced the evening of Dec. 2.
Teen Star's creator and Executive Director, Joe Lambert, kept anxiously-waiting participants and fans updated through Teen Star's Facebook page, expressing his admiration for this year's "off the charts talent" and revealing one-by-one which young singers were chosen. But before that, Lambert took a few moments to acknowledge the passing of Teen Star mentor, Ike Jenkins, who is considered to be a legendary jazz teacher at Santa Barbara high schools and the leader of Santa Barbara City College's "Monday Madness Big Band."
"Over the years we've met lots of people and it's with a heavy heart this morning that I found that one of our mentors that gave so much to our youth and our community has passed. Ike Jenkins is an icon and lover of kids and music and was just an amazing guy to volunteer his time to Teen Star. Ike will be sorely missed by all of us. Thank you, Ike for all that you've given to our community."
Each year, the top 10 finalists are provided mentoring sessions with a local celebrity mentor; Jenkins served in this capacity as well as others.
Lambert offered praise to this year's brave and talented performances. "It's been a fantastic journey and we've had some amazing talent. It was such a difficult decision, as it is every year; there are so many worthy candidates to be in the top 10, but we do have to pick 10 that are going to perform on the stage at the Arlington Theater on Feb. 23."
Within 30 minutes, one-by-one, the organization posted a photo of each announced finalist, welcoming them to the finals.
Teen Star Finale 2019 will be the 10 finalists' last chance to perform for the title of Teen Star Santa Barbara 2019. Judges and the audience will vote that night, selecting a winner and three runner-ups.
Tickets for the Teen Star Finale Showcase are available at the Arlington Theatre box office or through Ticketmaster.com. For more information about Teen Star Santa Barbara, visit http://teenstar.us/teen-star-audition-info/