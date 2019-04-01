Volunteers with Santa Ynez Valley We Support the Troops nonprofit were back at it again, supporting the families of deployed men and women by sending out care packages containing basic necessities, personal hygiene items, communication products, educational materials and other products generally available while at home, but not in the field. And this time, a special visitor dropped by.
Local soldier Clayton Morgensen, having just returned home to the Valley from overseas, stopped by the Valley's packaging operation, according to We Support the Troops President, Pat Sullivan.
That day, some volunteers managed to capture a quick photograph with Morgensen, celebrating his safe return while still sending off 184 packages to deployed troops and their K9 partners.