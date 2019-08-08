Exploring Canada’s Maritimes, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, proved to be a fabulous trip that I and a small group of adventurous travelers took. Learning about the Acadian and Gaelic culture was a bonus next to experiencing the rugged and pristine beauty of the region.
We enjoyed Halifax and the surrounding areas, especially Peggy’s Cove with its historic lighthouse — one of the most picturesque spots in all of Canada.
Historically, Halifax was instrumental in helping to recover the victims of the Titanic. They have a wonderful museum and cemetery honoring the victims that were brought back to Halifax by the local fisherman.
Our group visited Millbrook Cultural and Heritage Centre learning about the Mi’kmaq heritage and Glooscap artifacts with intricate quill and beadwork.
We then traveled on the Canso Causeway to stunning Cape Breton Island and drove by the pristine shores of Bras d’Or Lakes, Canada’s only inland sea.
At the Gaelic College, we enjoyed the many demonstrations including kilt-making with our very own Sami Salem as the model draped in various styles of manly kilts made of beautiful tartan fabric.
We enjoyed hiking on the Cabot Trail with its rugged terrain and spectacular vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, and visited the famed St. Peter’s Church in Cheticamp followed by a picnic lunch in Cape Benton Highlands National Park. Visiting the Alexander Graham Bell Museum which had impressive artifacts on display, was both fascinating and informative.
After a fun ferry ride to Prince Edwards Island we experienced a culinary boot camp learning how to shuck oysters. We then participated in a "best recipe for mussel stew" competition.
The team from Solvang came in second place with the head chef voting for our recipe. The winning recipe had substituted a chipotle ingredient which represented the only item that differed from the Solvang team's recipe.
Being that Prince Edward Island and the rolling landscapes are the backdrop of the acclaimed novel, Ann of Green Gables, we visited the Ann of Green Gables Museum.
It was fascinating and run by the family of the author. Lots of souvenirs were purchased by our group. The family did personal signings for all of the books as well.
We also visited Cavendish and Prince Edward Island National Park which boasted incredible and pristine beaches. And with that, left the beautiful island by crossing the Confederation Bridge into New Brunswick.
Here, we hiked in Fundy Bay where we experienced the very low tide and the iconic Hopewell Rocks of New Brunswick. These flowerpot-shaped rocks rise four stories high at low tide that are carved by the Fundy tides which drastically change several times a day.
Boats are literally dry-docked in the sand wherever they have been moored. The tides are legendary and it takes less than 30 minutes on a beach for the massive tides to go from your toes to chin level.
We arrived at Saint John after our tide hiking and enjoyed a 2-night stay in the bustling waterfront area.
The following morning we hiked the awe-inspiring Fundy Trail with the most breathtaking vistas, and stopped for lunch at a world famous restaurant by the beach in the Bay of Fundy. We feasted on a traditional Maritimes lobster meal, and had lessons on how to crack and eat lobster like a local.
Leaving Saint John we boarded a beautiful ferry and made our way to Nova Scotia. From the upstairs deck, we enjoyed the views while playing Backgammon and Left, Right and Center.
Arriving in Digby, Nova Scotia, we made a stop at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Grand-Pre National Historic Site which shares the complex history of the Acadian people who are the proud descendants of the indigenous populace of the region.
We explored the small fishing village of Mahone Bay and made our way along the beautiful Lighthouse Route toward Lunenburg for a walking tour, shopping excursion and memorable demonstration on how Amos Pewter creations are made.
We also explored the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic before heading back to our hotel for a farewell dinner.
It was a wonderful adventure and everyone agreed that New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Canada were well worth visiting. The scenery, delicious seafood and culture would make this area well worth returning to again.
The commission from this trip was donated to the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.