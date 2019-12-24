Linda Johansen: A colorful tour of Santa Fe, 'The Land of Enchantment'

Extra info

2020 trips will be the French Riviera in March, Egypt and Jordan in May, Machu Picchu in June, Bluegrass Country and the Smoky Mountains in September and Southern Italy and Sicily in October.

Video presentations and sign ups will be held Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m at the Solvang Lutheran Church Parish Hall for the Italy and Sicily tour; and on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Buellton Rec office Suite A, for the Bluegrass and Smoky Mountains tour.

Call Linda Johansen at 805-453-1875 to RSVP for a presentation or for a brochure.

*The commission from the Santa Fe trip was donated to the Los Alamos Library.