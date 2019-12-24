Linda Johansen: A colorful tour of Santa Fe, 'The Land of Enchantment'

I recently went with a group of adventurous women on a trip to New Mexico, commonly referred to as "The Land of Enchantment.”
We stayed in Santa Fe which is a melting pot of cultures with wonderful cuisine, over the top boutique shopping and a world class art scene. Santa Fe is rich in experience and an area that should be explored.
With an elevation of 7,000 feet, we were advised to drink limited amounts of caffeine and alcohol and a lot more water.
We tried to observe that rule on most days but with amazing margaritas that proved to be a bit difficult for some of us!
With snow still scattered around on the ground, we started our first morning tour with a brisk walking tour of Santa Fe’s Plaza, Santa Fe's historic heart and the gathering place for locals for nearly 400 years. We visited the Santa Fe Indian Market followed by the Loretto Chapel, a former Roman Catholic church turned wedding chapel and museum.
The Loretto Chapel is famous because of the miraculous spiral staircase which has been an inspiration for a television film and a book as well as historical speculation about the mysterious builder of the spiral staircase.
Originally the Loretto Academy was a school for women, and in 1873 construction began on the chapel by a renowned French architect named Antoine Mouly. Upon his death in 1878, the nuns discovered that there was no means of access to the choir loft.
The Sisters of Loretto refused a ladder that was put up to climb to the loft and started praying to St. Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters for a resolution.
It is said that on the ninth day of prayer, a man appeared in the chapel looking for work, equipped with only a toolbox and a few months later the result was a 22-foot tall spiral staircase with 33 steps that made two 360 degree turns.
The staircase was constructed without using nails or glue, only wooden pegs, absent the central column or support beams. There were also no banister rails and the wood wasn’t native to the Santa Fe region.
The sisters believed that the staircase was a miracle and that St. Joseph himself was the carpenter responsible for the spiral staircase.
Later that day, we visited the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, the artist referred to as the “Mother of American Modernism” with over 3,000 breathtaking paintings and works of art.
In 2014, the most expensive painting ever sold by a female artist at auction was O'Keeffe's Jimson Weed/ White Flower which went for $44 million dollars. Her works are stunning and she was definitely a renaissance woman way ahead of her time.
There were a few extra hours free after the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and nine of us went to Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return which was created by George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones, who had purchased a 20,000 square foot vacant bowling alley in Santa Fe and transformed it into an immersive art experience featuring a wild new form of storytelling.
Visitors walk, climb and crawl through more than 70 unique rooms created by over 200 artists. No matter what path you take, climbing inside the refrigerator, through the fireplace or inside the washing machine, the result is an imaginative universe that unfolds through exploration, discovery and interactivity.
You have free articles remaining.
Solvang resident Linda Johansen, along with several other area residents, has been touring all the beautiful places of the world. This week she shares memories and photos from the group's trip to Canada’s Maritimes; New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
The Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return presents audiences with a maximalist experience that is part mystery house, part art museum, part jungle gym and part choose your own adventure, all wrapped up in a fantasy magical world.
This was a very unique experience that we all enjoyed, but we were definitely the oldest people there enjoying our adventure. They have plans to build a Meow Wolf in Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Denver. It is a unique experience difficult to put into words!
Later that evening we went to the Santa Fe School of Cooking and made tamales and had the most delicious dinner of Santa Fe’s fusion of Native American, Spanish and Mexican flavors with lovely wines and hand crafted beer. It was the perfect ending to a day filled with rich cultural experiences.
The following afternoon we traveled the scenic Turquoise Trail to the village of Madrid, a charming hamlet stitched into the landscape of the Ortiz Mountains. Once a major coal mining town, the village is now revered for its thriving artistic community. We enjoyed a Mexican lunch with several amazing margaritas at the Mine Shaft Restaurant before visiting the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden.
Allan Houser has been lauded as one of the most renowned Native American painters and Modernist sculptors of the 20th Century, and his sculpture garden was a testament to his beautiful works.
We viewed over 80 pieces of his astonishing work with prices limiting any one in our group from purchasing his art. But we did do some damage in the gift store.
Wednesday we headed West of Santa Fe to the volcanic landscape with sculpted canyons and mesa tops, and the cliff dwellings and ruins of Pueblo villages dating back to the 1500s.
We were able to explore Bandelier National Monument where the native Pueblo Indians settled with local guides giving us the history of this fascinating area. It was magical after a fresh dusting of snow and many of us climbed up into the ancient cliff dwellings and ruins.
We visited Chimayo which is known as El Santuario de Chimayo. The chapel is regarded as the most important Catholic pilgrimage site in the United States. It is known for its miraculous healing powers of its Tierra Bendita or "Holy Dirt".
We all brought home a plastic bag of the Holy Dirt hoping those healing powers will cure our various ailments.
Our last stop for the day was to visit a Chimayo weaver and to learn about the fascinating process behind this intricate traditional art form.
Arriving back in Santa Fe after a day of touring, several of us climbed to the Cross of the Martyrs Park to watch the sunset and to enjoy the beautiful lights in the holiday decorated Plaza, including luminaries which were lined atop most of the adobe buildings.
Our last tour day in Santa Fe provided a decadent tour with chocolate confectionery creations infused with local ingredients like chilies, pinon nuts and lavender.
Another option was Santa Fe’s major KGB spy hangouts during the Manhattan Project and secrecy surrounding the Los Alamos Lab, both historic tours were fascinating and left us wanting more.
A group of adventurous travelers and I recently returned from a trip to the Adriatic Coast, visiting Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Slovenia.
A group of adventurous travelers and Linda Johansen just recently returned from an amazing two-week trip to Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun. The extraordinary culture mixed with the sweet, humble nature of the Japanese people made for a relaxing zen experience compared to some of our other trips we've taken. Read this recap of their trip and go globe-trotting with Linda Johansen.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.