Santa Marians who need some help with stepping into the digital world are invited to take part in a series of workshops at the Santa Maria Public Library to promote digital literacy.
The first part of this monthly series will cover basic components of a computer, internet searching and databases. The library will provide laptops for use during the workshop or patrons can bring their own.
The second session of the series is planned for Oct. 7 and will offer tips and guidance on how to use iOS (Apple) devices.