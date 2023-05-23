Art, specifically art based in the written word, can be difficult. Finding the correct words or phrases to represent complex feelings and emotions often tied to personal believe or experiences can seem impossible.

So, use someone else's. Maybe a better way to say it would be; employ a specific artistic technique to use someone else's words or works and 'remix' them to say something new.

An upcoming workshop at the Santa Maria Public Library will show you how to create an expressive piece of poetry from books, newspapers, magazines and other published work through the use of redaction. 

0
0
0
0
0