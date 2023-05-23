Art, specifically art based in the written word, can be difficult. Finding the correct words or phrases to represent complex feelings and emotions often tied to personal believe or experiences can seem impossible.
So, use someone else's. Maybe a better way to say it would be; employ a specific artistic technique to use someone else's words or works and 'remix' them to say something new.
An upcoming workshop at the Santa Maria Public Library will show you how to create an expressive piece of poetry from books, newspapers, magazines and other published work through the use of redaction.
While blackout poetry has existed for many years, with artists using it in the time of the American revolution, the artform has recently started to grown in popularity and usage.
Does your love of fishing stem from a foundational memory with a grandparent? Explore those thoughts, with prose powered by Field & Stream magazine.
Highlight your love of the world of Star Wars by using Frank Herbert's 1965 classic 'Dune'. Unlock and share your feelings surrounding your deeply held fear of clowns with Stephen King's 'It'. Reiterate your commitment to not giving up easy buckets - maybe even share your admiration for Lebron James - by using Sam Smith's 'The Jordan Rules'.
The workshop is scheduled for this Saturday, May 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Learning Loft of the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 South McClelland Street.
All materials will be provided at the workshop, however space is limited and registration is required.
Anyone interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
This program was built to promote literacy, to inspire confidence and encourage self-expression. Find out more about other programs run by the Library on their website, or by calling the information desk.