This Thursday's 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library, city staff from multiple departments will discuss social media and how teen can best protect themselves online.

'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of workshops that teaches participants skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness. 

The May 4 session is called “Managing Online Presence” and will feature a discussion from the city’s Information Technology Division and Public Library I.T. staff about online cybersecurity best practices and how teens can help keep personal information safe in the online environment.

0
0
0
0
0