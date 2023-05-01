This Thursday's 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library, city staff from multiple departments will discuss social media and how teen can best protect themselves online.
'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of workshops that teaches participants skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness.
The May 4 session is called “Managing Online Presence” and will feature a discussion from the city’s Information Technology Division and Public Library I.T. staff about online cybersecurity best practices and how teens can help keep personal information safe in the online environment.
The class will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Learning Center inside the Santa Maria Public Library located at 421 South McClelland Street.
The multiple session series is targeted to teens and young adults ages 16 through 21.
Anyone interested in attending this free workshop can register online by going to the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library shares updates on programming and events on its Facebook and Instagram pages.