Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between frosting, ganache and glaze on a cake? -- Ava W., Montgomery County, Mississippi

Ava, ganache is thinner than frosting, but not as thin as you would find a glaze. A glaze should set on the cake, but it won't become as firm as frosting. This is because it has a much lower sugar content.

You can pour a ganache while it's still slightly warm over a cake and get a beautiful, smooth finish. However, if the ganache is too warm, it will run off the cake.

0
0
0
0
0