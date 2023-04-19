Countless memories are stored in cell phone libraries or lodged in the corners of pin boards and mirror frames that could use a nice place to properly hang on a wall.
A homemade picture frame would add a personal touch to the handmade memories they display, and the Learning Loft at the Santa Maria Public Library is offering library patrons the chance to make one this Saturday.
The Rolled Paper Picture Frame workshop, April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will show attendees how to create a unique piece of art by adorning a wooden picture frame with recycled rolled paper creations.