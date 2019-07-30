Ojai native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will again lead a monthly full moon and herb hike on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6-9 p.m.
Kaufer will lead hikers up vista point above the Ojai Valley to witness a simultaneous sunset and moonrise. Following the walk is an optional visit to Ojai Valley Brewery at Azu Restaurant to sample native plant infused beers.
The actual full moon occurs at 5:29 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, making Wednesday the closest night to it and an earlier, more convenient time to view it.
The moon will rise at 7:39 p.m. and the sun will set at 7:45 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Park-and-Ride lot in downtown Ojai between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. and carpool to the trailhead to minimize the crowded parking situation there.
The walk consists of a gradual 1-mile ascent to the vista point, which will pause along the way to study native plants including Coastal Sagebrush, Elderberry, Purple Sage and Toyon.
After witnessing the rising of the moon and setting of the sun, the group will walk back to the trailhead by remaining daylight, moonlight, and flashlight, and return to the Park-and-Ride by 9 p.m.
All are invited to join Kaufer and his wife Rondia across the street for beverages, appetizers or dinner at the combined Azu Restaurant and Ojai Valley Brewery to sample lager-style craft beers and ales produced from the same local plants found earlier on the trail.
No prepayment is required. If scheduled plans change, contact Kaufer ahead of time. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with all necessary information a few days prior. No dogs or smoking.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.
