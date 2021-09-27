092721 NASA Landsat liftoff

Landsat 9 aboard ULA's Atlas V rocket lifts off from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3 on Monday morning amid foggy conditions.

Landsat 9 successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, marking the satellite program's 50th anniversary and ULA's 2,000th launch from the Western Range, officials said.

Despite a foggy morning, the joint-agency mission conducted by NASA and the United States Geological Survey blasted off on schedule from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3, headed for Earth's orbit.

According to officials, the $885 million Landsat 9 mission will replace the Landsat 7 satellite, which has been in orbit since 1999, and will provide greater detail of Earth’s land surface from space. 

