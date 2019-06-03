Lagerville beer festival will return for a second year to Figueroa Mountain Brewing, located at 45 Industrial Way in Buellton, on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to event organizers, the event will feature unlimited tasters of refreshing, crisp and easy-drinking lagers made by 40 award-winning onsite brewers, as well as plenty of food and music -- set against the outdoor scenery of the Santa Ynez Valley.
To commemorate the occasion, Figueroa Mountain Brewing will unveil "Lagerville", a special lager prepared just for this year's festival. The Italian-Style Pilsner is made with actual Italian-grown barley as well as new age European hop varietals to create a dry, crisp and refreshing lager with distinct notes of flowers, currants, and spiced grass. It was made in collaboration with Beachwood Brewing, Eppig Brewing, Alvarado Street Brewery, and Topa Topa Brewing.
Tickets are available at Lagerville.com. Guests will receive a commemorative souvenir glass. A special VIP option includes for a General Admission ticket, a 6-pack of Lagerville collaboration beer, and an invitation to join Figueroa Mountain Brewing owner Jaime Dietenhofer and Lagerville's guest brewers on a celebratory hike on Friday, July 12.
Lagerville will be released as a special summer seasonal and available in 6-packs early summer 2019 at all Figueroa Mountain Brewing taproom locations, as well as distributed locations throughout California.