Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Yesterday, I got out all of my photo albums (and I have several from all of our travels and gatherings) and started to label them. On the back of each picture, I write down the place, the names of people pictured and the year if I can remember it.

I decided to do this after one of my adult grandchildren started to ask me about her mother, who died in 1959. I realized I knew a lot about our family history, but no one else did. So, after I finish labeling the photos, I plan to sit down and write about our branch of the family.

We had some interesting people. For example, my own maternal great-grandmother left her parents' farm in Kansas and eloped with my great-grandfather. They left for California, where they eventually had acres of orange groves. Sadly, no one in the family knows anything about their lives.

0
0
0
0
0