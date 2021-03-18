La Purísima Mission Visitor Center and selected historical rooms at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park now are open to the public at limited capacity, according to park officials on Thursday.
The park was forced to close the visitor's center and historical rooms and cancel all guided tours in March 2020 to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite open trails and a limited reopening of park assets, park officials stress that visitors should continue following the safety recommendations of public health officials. Such recommendations include staying at least 6 feet away from other visitors.
La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is located at 2295 Purisima Road in Lompoc.
For more information, contact the park at 805-733-3713 or visit www.lapurisimamission.org