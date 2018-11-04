Try 1 month for 99¢
La PAWS Pets of the Week -- Sasha

Sasha

 Contributed Photo

Sasha is a 9-year-old female, black Labrador Retriever available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center.

Sasha is a sweet loving dog who is not enjoying life at the shelter. She would love to be in a home where she can get the attention she craves.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Sasha’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS. To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with La PAWS, follow it on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags