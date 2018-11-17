La PAWS Pets of the Week -- Dino

Dino is a 10-year-old male, gray tabby and white domestic long-haired cat available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center.
Dino’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.
His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with La PAWS, check out the Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit the website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.