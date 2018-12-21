Mikey is a nine-year-old male, brown tabby domestic medium-hair cat available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc.
He is a former barn cat who arrived at the shelter with burns on his stomach and a bit of an attitude. Now that his tummy is almost healed, his attitude is better and he is looking for a cat savvy home to call his own.
Mikey’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit the website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.