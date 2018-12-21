Try 1 month for 99¢
122518 CAPA Pet of the Week
Contributed Photo

Mikey is a nine-year-old male, brown tabby domestic medium-hair cat available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc.

He is a former barn cat who arrived at the shelter with burns on his stomach and a bit of an attitude. Now that his tummy is almost healed, his attitude is better and he is looking for a cat savvy home to call his own.

Mikey’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit the website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags