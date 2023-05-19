From left to right: Klondike owner Pam Dennis, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl with staff dog Zach, Manager Patty Forsher with staff dog Frankie, and Manager Christopher Forsher.
From left to right: Klondike owner Pam Dennis, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl with staff dog Zach, Manager Patty Forsher with staff dog Frankie, and Manager Christopher Forsher.
Santa Barbara Humane, Contributed
Adoptable senior bulldog, Sarge, charmed customers at Santa Barbara Humane’s table on Tuesday, April 4. He has since been adopted.
Klondike Pizza in Santa Maria has long been known for pizza with seemingly endless amounts of quality toppings to enjoy, or add to their well known menu options while enjoying their unique Alaskan-themed environment.
While their pizzas, sandwiches, salads and family-focused services have been widely known and celebrated by the community since the Arroyo Grande restaurant opened in 1988, and expanded to Santa Maria in 1996; their philanthropic commitments might not be.
For many years, Klondike Pizza has raised money in March for animals in need and this March the business expanded their fundraising efforts through the month garnering more community donations than ever before.
By selling raffle tickets and paper 'paws' to display from floor to ceiling throughout the restaurant, the Santa Maria restaurant raises thousands of dollars for dogs and cats in need at Santa Barbara Humane.
This year, they generously extended their fundraiser through Easter and ultimately donated $9,076 to support local animals at the Santa Maria campus.
“Klondike nearly doubled their extraordinary total from 2022, and we couldn't be more grateful to their amazing team and loyal customers,” said Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl.
On Tuesday, April 4, the restaurant also donated 15% of all orders from open to close. This “give back day” boosted their overall fundraising total and added extra momentum to that evening’s celebratory festivities and raffle drawing as the campaign wrapped up.
Shelter dog ambassadors Sarge and Gambit greeted customers outside the restaurant while Santa Barbara Humane staff members shared information about the veterinary care, dog training, and adoption made possible through community support.
Both Sarge and Gambit have since been adopted into loving homes.
“The support of locals, tourists, regulars, and first-time customers at Klondike makes a world of difference for dogs and cats in need,” Van Tuyl said. “It’s no surprise residents come back time and time again to be greeted with a familiar bowl of peanuts and a genuine conversation with a team who cares so deeply about animals and families in Santa Maria.”
To learn more about the services available at Santa Barbara Humane, the community is encouraged to visit sbhumane.org. To learn more about Klondike, please visit klondikepizza.com.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213