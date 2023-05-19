Klondike Pizza in Santa Maria has long been known for pizza with seemingly endless amounts of quality toppings to enjoy, or add to their well known menu options while enjoying their unique Alaskan-themed environment.

While their pizzas, sandwiches, salads and family-focused services have been widely known and celebrated by the community since the Arroyo Grande restaurant opened in 1988, and expanded to Santa Maria in 1996; their philanthropic commitments might not be. 

For many years, Klondike Pizza has raised money in March for animals in need and this March the business expanded their fundraising efforts through the month garnering more community donations than ever before.

Klondike Wrap Up Press Release 2023

A snapshot of the dozens of “paws” adorning the restaurant’s walls, each representing a donation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0