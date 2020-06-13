Kiwanis Nighttime Club of Santa Maria Valley awards scholarships

The Kiwanis Nighttime Club of Santa Maria Valley recently selected two scholarship winners. Winner of the R.L. Walmsley scholarship for $2,000.00 is Jordan Dodson from Righetti High School. Jordan is an excellent student who is very active in community service with the Key Club.

Jordan wants to attend UCLA majoring in biological science.

The $1,500 Jack Baldwin scholarship winner is Kalley Anaya from Pioneer Valley High School. Kalley wants to attend either the Fullerton College or the Newberry School of Beauty and major in cosmetology.

