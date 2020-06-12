Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime awards $30K in scholarships to 26 students

Scholarships are funded in part by the generous donations from the community and individual Kiwanis Club members.The scholarships funded by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria were made possible by the funds raised through the Elks Rodeo Queen Campaign.

Kiwanis is a worldwide organization dedicated to changing the world one community and one child at a time. Our emphasis is to give back to the community and children with such projects as the new, soon to be opened, All Inclusive Playground at Priesker Park and soap bar distributions supporting children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about Kiwanis please visit our website at smkiwanis.org.