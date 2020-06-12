Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime awards $30K in scholarships to 26 students

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime is pleased to announce it's 2020 Scholarship Awards recipients. Twenty-six students in the Santa Maria Valley were awarded $30,000 in scholarships. The scholarships were awarded to students based on their community service, academics and financial need. They are amazingly well-rounded individuals who demonstrate that the future is indeed bright in their capable hands.
Scholarship winners are:
Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Past Presidents' Scholarship - $1,000 each
- Damian Magana - PVHS
- Arnulfo Bravo - PVHS
Kiwanis for Kids Fred Homann Fine Arts Scholarship - $1,000
- Laurie Geronimo -PVHS
Kiwanis for Kids Scholarship - $1,000 each
- Erick Pinedo Tovar - PVHS
- Isabel Guerrero - OAHS
- Jenny Luu - ERHS
- Julia Vargas - PVHS
- Edella Westerfield - OAHS
- Regina Rigali - SJHS
Kiwanis for Kids Key Club Scholarship - $2,000 each
- Belen Zacarias - PVHS
- Vladimir Rosales - PVHS
- Marileisi Colores - PVHS
Aktion Club of Santa Maria Scholarship - $1,000
- Rachel Mendez - SJHS
Richard and Sharon Hermann Scholarship - $1,000 each
- Jordan Dodson Carag - ERHS
- Alyssa Joseph - ERHS
SMHS Garrett Jason Galvez Memorial Scholarship - $1,000
- Cristian Morales - SMHS
McInerney Family Scholarship - $1,000 each
- Yulisa Mendez Zayas - SMHS
- Maria Magana Flores - SMHS
Bob and Jane Dixon Memorial Scholarship - $1,000
- Mishila Garcia - ERHS
Joshua Geoffrey Shaffner Memorial Scholarship - $1,000
- Gowri Sunitha - SJHS
Coastal Valley Cyber Kiwanis Technical/Trade Certification Scholarship - $500
- Kaitlinn Mideiros - OAHS
Kiwanis for Kids Technical/Trade Degree or Certification Scholarship - $1,000
- Jonathan Ibarra - ERHS
Moats Family Scholarship - $1,000 each
- Jan Mariz Daguio - PVHS
- Adrianne Lambert - OAHS
Eric Okerblom STEM Scholarship - $1,000/year for 2 years
- William Jin
Scholarships are funded in part by the generous donations from the community and individual Kiwanis Club members.The scholarships funded by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria were made possible by the funds raised through the Elks Rodeo Queen Campaign.
Kiwanis is a worldwide organization dedicated to changing the world one community and one child at a time. Our emphasis is to give back to the community and children with such projects as the new, soon to be opened, All Inclusive Playground at Priesker Park and soap bar distributions supporting children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about Kiwanis please visit our website at smkiwanis.org.
