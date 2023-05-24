Taking a moment to breathe and focus on the small parts of living that bring clarity and calm to an otherwise hectic day can mean all the difference for adults, teens and even children. 

Knowing, as it has been said, is half the battle, however. And acquiring the skills and techniques that allow one to focus on those 'small things' is the other half.  

To help in that effort, the Santa Maria Public Library will be holding two events this week to guide kids through focused movements to build physical balance, conscious breathing to build emotional balance and some fun animal themed dancing to balance everything else out.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0