Taking a moment to breathe and focus on the small parts of living that bring clarity and calm to an otherwise hectic day can mean all the difference for adults, teens and even children.
Knowing, as it has been said, is half the battle, however. And acquiring the skills and techniques that allow one to focus on those 'small things' is the other half.
To help in that effort, the Santa Maria Public Library will be holding two events this week to guide kids through focused movements to build physical balance, conscious breathing to build emotional balance and some fun animal themed dancing to balance everything else out.
This Friday, May 26, starting at 11 a.m. in the Altrusa Theater at the library, children between the ages of 3 to 5 are invited to Preschool Yoga Story Time.
Yoga mats will be provided for this course that offers kids a morning of yoga with stories and breathing exercises. Children are introduced to mindfulness and will learn exercises to help regulate emotions.
Space and supplies for the event are limited, although mats from home are allowed. Contact the library's youth services division if you have any questions about this event by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8564.
On Saturday, May 27, Ina, the Sunshine Storyteller, will host a child and family-friendly performance that weaves international tales, movement and song to create interactive shows created to foster the imagination and boost listening skills.
The show, “Animal Crackers”, is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Altrusa Theatre and will weave in funny animal folktales, movement games, and songs from around the world.
The afternoon show will be the second performance in the valley on Saturday, with her show available for families at the Orcutt Branch Library starting at 10:30 a.m.
The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria, across the street from the Natural History Museum of Santa Maria.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213