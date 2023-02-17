The month of March features several events from the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department for children and youths to get moving and have some "shamrockin'" fun.
The Rec and Parks Department's popular 'Rec on the Move' programming continues this month at area parks, offering elementary age children the chance to enjoy some free games and supervised physical education activities.
Starting March 1 at Tunnell Park, weekday events will be held at a rotating schedule of parks starting at 3 p.m. and continuing to 5 p.m.. Rain or any other inclement weather will cancel the programming for that day.
Follow the Recreation and Parks Department's social media accounts for updates. The daily schedule and location of events is currently planned for:
- Mondays, Buena Vista Park, 800 South Pine Street
- Tuesdays, Bob Orach Park, 1800 Westgate Road
- Wednesdays, Tunnell Park, 1100 North Palisade Drive
- Thursdays, Newlove Community Building, 1619 South Thornburg
- Fridays, Russell Park, 1000 West Church Street
Also for March, for youths 6 to 12, the Minami Community Center will be host to some 'Shamrockin' Fun,' with St. Patrick's Day themed activities to be held every Tuesday.
Activities include bingo and crafting, a scavenger hunt, rainbow yarn art, and a Saint Patrick’s STEAM challenge. There will be two time sessions for the events, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 extension 2260.