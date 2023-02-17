The month of March features several events from the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department for children and youths to get moving and have some "shamrockin'" fun. 

The Rec and Parks Department's popular 'Rec on the Move' programming continues this month at area parks, offering elementary age children the chance to enjoy some free games and supervised physical education activities.  

Starting March 1 at Tunnell Park, weekday events will be held at a rotating schedule of parks starting at 3 p.m. and continuing to 5 p.m.. Rain or any other inclement weather will cancel the programming for that day.  

