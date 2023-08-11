Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I have an adjustable bed that I need to raise and lower due to breathing difficulties. There was also a remote for it that I seemed to occasionally lose or knock off the night stand. I'd have to get up in the middle of the night and hunt for my remote. Then, while I was in the hospital, my sister came for a visit to help me, and she took the remote, slipped it into a sock and pinned it to my bed. Now I always know where it is.

As a bonus, I can just slip my hand inside the sock and press the control buttons to raise and lower my bed. -- Patty W., Parma, Ohio

