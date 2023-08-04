Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: When leaving your car to go shopping, put your keys somewhere on your body -- in a pocket or on a wristband or lanyard. If your purse is stolen, at least you have a way to get in your car and drive home! A thief might get your personal information, but you can cancel all your credit cards (be sure to call all card companies to let them know about the theft). You will also need a new driver's license, but at least they can't get into your home or steal your car. -- Nancy R., Abilene, Texas

Nancy, thank you for your hint! Another situation I often see is when women sit in their car, chatting away on their cellphones, balancing their checkbooks, or doing other things without paying attention to what's going on around them. This leaves them open to being carjacked, robbed or assaulted.

Please, ladies, once you get in your car, lock the door before you put on your seatbelt and leave the parking lot. Call friends or balance that checkbook at home. You'll be a lot safer there than where any thief can accost you. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0