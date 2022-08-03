Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: In response to preventing brown sugar from getting hard -- I have always used brown sugar for many years and in many recipes, and I know it has a tendency to "get hard." A simple remedy is to put just about 1/4 of a slice of bread in the sack of sugar. Works like a charm!

This also works for molasses cookies if or when they turn hard. -- Lodyce B., Humboldt, Iowa

