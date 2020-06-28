Kathy Marcks Hardesty: The new normal at tasting rooms

Still, tasting here is quite reasonably priced. Wines by the glass range from $10 to $22. Their bottle prices range from $24 for the gewürztraminer, up to $56 for the flagship pinot noir. With an advance reservation, you will be guaranteed a table on the patio.

But if you choose to take a chance by calling ahead the same day (as I did), you can bring along low-backed lawn chairs, while still maintaining social distancing of six feet apart from other guests. Notable, they often offer special sales that apply to by-the-glass purchases, too. You are encouraged to bring along a picnic basket of food (but not outside alcohol, as that’s rude). They also have cheese boards available to purchase to enjoy with your wine tasting. Be sure to visit their webpage at claiborneandchurchill .com to learn more about their other events that happen throughout the year.

Our next stop was just off Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo, was at Stephen Ross Wine Cellars. We love their pinot noirs, but we like every great wine variety they produce. Now here, you must make an appointment as space is very limited to follow social distancing. We got lucky, we called while on our way but we would not have been served if we had not called ahead to ensure they had an opening on their schedule.

It’s always better to make an appointment, visit stephenrosswine .com to get contact info. The tasting fee is $20 per person, which is waived with a $50 or more purchase. The patio tables are limited two to four people. If you have a party of six to ten, you must make an advance appointment. Or you could join the wine club and the tasting is included, plus you get 25 percent off your purchase price. With deals at wineries like these two, I never leave empty-handed!

Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com

