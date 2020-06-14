Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Reopening phase begins!

Now we all know, not every winery or tasting room has a commercial kitchen, so those that don’t have that professional kitchen must link with a restaurant or food truck. The only way the winery can serve you a glass or bottle of wine is if you buy the meal they are offering. Let’s just hope you like said eatery. I know that will make my decision easier. That said, most of the wine tasting rooms know how to pick caterers that make wine friendly foods.

In all honesty, the wineries with a commercial kitchen usually have a very good chef running that kitchen. Presqu’ile in Santa Maria Valley immediately springs to my mind. They have a very talented chef named Julie Simon, who was born in Paris, France. Raised by parents who were gourmet food and wine lovers, she learned to appreciate the importance of fine dining while very young, and sharing a great meal at the table. Simon joined them last year and has since created an organic garden on the Presqu’ile estate.