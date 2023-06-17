On May 25, Kali, an 11-month-old Rottweiler, arrived at Karing for Kreatures for an emergency visit. She was having difficulty breathing and was admitted to the hospital immediately.

Dr. Collins listened to her breathing and was alarmed at her abnormal lung sounds. I performed an ultrasound and diagnosed pleural effusion (an accumulation of excessive fluid in the pleural space or the space that surrounds each lung). When excess fluid accumulates in the pleural space, it impairs breathing, by preventing the lung from properly inflating. I then performed an ultrasound guided thoracentesis, or pleural tap, to remove the excess fluid. This means I use the ultrasound to guide the placement of a long needle into the chest to remove the fluid.

Approximately two liters of fluid were removed, which I sent off to the lab for analysis. My vet assistants X-rayed Kali and the left lung looked very abnormal. While Kali rested in the oxygen kennel, I sent X-rays off for a stat-read, so the results would be available within the hour. The radiology report revealed a possible inhaled foreign body. To further evaluate, I sent the ultrasound study to a radiologist for review and the results also  indicated suspicion of an inhaled foreign object. Kali spent the day in oxygen and by the end of the day, I had to remove an additional liter of fluid from her chest. She was in critical condition and my graveyard nurse cared for her through the night. The next morning, an additional liter of fluid was removed from her chest.

