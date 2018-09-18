I was shocked to learn that many libraries and school districts in the United States actually ban certain books. Yes, in this land of freedom of speech and freedom of the press, targeted books are banned in some areas.
To draw attention to this fact, the American Library Association (ALA) has deemed September 23-29 as Banned Books Week: "The week brings together the entire book community -- librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers of all types -– in shared support of the freedom to seek, and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 354 challenges to library, school and university materials in 2017. Of the 416 books challenged or banned in 2017, the top 10 most challenged books were:
1. Thirteen Reasons Why, written by Jay Asher, originally published in 2007. This New York Times bestseller has resurfaced as a controversial book after Netflix aired a TV series by the same name. This novel was challenged and banned in multiple school districts because it discusses suicide.
2. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, written by Sherman Alexie. This book has been consistently challenged since its publication in 2007 for acknowledging issues such as poverty, alcoholism, and sexuality. A National Book Award winner, it was challenged in school curriculum because of profanity and situations that were deemed sexually explicit.
3. Drama, written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier. This Stonewall Honor Award-winning, 2012 graphic novel from an acclaimed cartoonist was challenged and banned in school libraries because it includes LGBT characters and was considered “confusing.”
4. The Kite Runner, written by Khaled Hosseini. This critically acclaimed, multigenerational novel was challenged and banned because it includes sexual violence and was thought to “lead to terrorism” and “promote Islam.”
5. George, written by Alex Gino. Written for elementary-age children, this Lambda Literary Award winner was challenged and banned because it includes a transgender child.
6. Sex is a Funny Word, written by Cory Silverberg and illustrated by Fiona Smyth. This 2015 informational children’s book written by a certified sex educator was challenged because it addresses sex education and is believed to lead children to “want to have sex or ask questions about sex.”
7. To Kill a Mockingbird, written by Harper Lee. This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, considered an American classic, was challenged and banned because of violence and its use of the N-word.
8. The Hate U Give, written by Angie Thomas. Despite winning multiple awards and being the most searched-for book on Goodreads during its debut year, this novel was challenged and banned in school libraries and curriculum because it was considered “pervasively vulgar” and because of drug use, profanity, and offensive language.
9. And Tango Makes Three, written by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson and illustrated by Henry Cole. Returning after a brief hiatus from the Top Ten Most Challenged list, this ALA Notable Children’s Book, published in 2005, was challenged and labeled because it features a same-sex relationship.
10. I Am Jazz, written by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings and illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas. This autobiographical picture book co-written by the 13-year-old protagonist was challenged because it addresses gender identity.
In a list of the top 100 books banned since 2000, some titles might surprise you – they certainly did me.
- Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling
- Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
- The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
- The Color Purple by Alice Walker
- The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien
- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
- Friday Night Lights by H.G. Bissenger
You can find the entire list and find out more about banned books at the Top 10 books at the American Library Association/banned books website (www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks).