John and Kathleen Fosmire, owners of John Patrick Hair Design in Santa Ynez, will serve as a drop-off site for "Operation Christmas Child" 2018. This will be their fifth year participating in the program.
"Many generous Santa Ynez individuals, organizations, businesses and churches are involved in it and have been a great success. We hope to do the same this season," said the Fosmires.
Operation Christmas Child officially began in 1990 by Dave and Jill Cooke of Wrexham, Wales, while they were watching a broadcast on Romania which had recently been devastated by war. Taking action, the Cookes filled nine trucks with medical supplies, food, clothing and Christmas gifts for those in need. This was the beginning of the world’s largest Christmas gift program.
In 1993 Operation Christmas Child was adopted by Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse. Samaritan’s Purse currently serves people in need, both domestically and internationally. They assist with floods, wildfires, heart surgeries, natural disasters, famine and in war-torn regions.
To date, Operation Christmas Child has delivered over 124 million boxes worldwide.
The boxes donated are distributed all over the globe via cargo planes and ultimately shuttled by various forms of transportation: motorcycles, kayaks, bicycles, animals, horses, elephants, donkeys, yaks, etc. or carried by locals on foot.
These shoe boxes are life changing, considering the level of poverty of the recipients. Filled with necessary staples, such as hygiene items, gifts and a special note and/or photo from the giver, the gifts bring great joy to these children in times of difficulty.