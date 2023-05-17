Individual definitions of 'adulting' can vary from person to person. Those definitions can be seen more as a reflection of the values of each person rather than attributing the disparate definitions to a collective misunderstanding of what it means to be an adult.
However, one thing that most would agree on is that all of the exciting, and compoundingly necessary, things that makes 'adulting' possible or even fun generally stem from one thing: employment.
This Thursday's 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library will focus on sharing best practices for online job searching, helpful advice for job interviews, and how to navigate the city’s transportation system.
'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of workshops that teach participants skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness.
The class will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Learning Center inside the Santa Maria Public Library located at 421 South McClelland Street.
The 'Adulting 101' series is targeted to teens and young adults ages 16 through 21.
Anyone interested in attending this free workshop can register online by going to the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library shares updates on programming and events on its Facebook and Instagram pages.