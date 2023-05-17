Individual definitions of 'adulting' can vary from person to person. Those definitions can be seen more as a reflection of the values of each person rather than attributing the disparate definitions to a collective misunderstanding of what it means to be an adult.

However, one thing that most would agree on is that all of the exciting, and compoundingly necessary, things that makes 'adulting' possible or even fun generally stem from one thing: employment.

This Thursday's 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library will focus on sharing best practices for online job searching, helpful advice for job interviews, and how to navigate the city’s transportation system.

