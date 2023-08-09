Dear Heloise: I like to buy cookie dough in a frozen round roll and just cut off the number of cookies I want, along with how thick I'd like them to be. But I also do other things for my cookies that I'd like to share. Before I pop them into the oven, I sometimes add butterscotch chips, pecans or a drop of orange oil to the top of the cookie. My grandson loves a marshmallow or some sprinkles on top. It just helps to jazz up a regular chocolate chip cookie. -- Kelly H., Sandy, Utah
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Dear Heloise: You used to have a recipe for what you called "Texas Caviar." It was a dip that was rather spicy and absolutely delicious! It was a favorite of my husband and two sons, and I would love to make it as a surprise for my oldest boy who will be coming home for Labor Day weekend, since we're planning a family reunion. Would you reprint that recipe for me? -- Lupe R., El Paso, Texas
Lupe, I'm so glad to hear that your son likes my Texas Caviar recipe. It's a yummy appetizer that can be served with tortilla chips. Here it is:
1 large jar picante sauce (medium or hot)
2 cans (16 ounces each) black-eyed peas, drained
1 can (16 ounces) white hominy, drained
1 cup diced green bell pepper
1 cup chopped white onion
1 cup chopped fresh tomato
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1/4 cup seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers
1 cup chopped green onions (include green tops)
2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
2 tablespoons ground cumin
Mix all ingredients together well. Marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours before serving. If you don't care for hot-tasting food, leave out the jalapenos.
If you like dips and chips or need help substituting ingredients, then you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes." It has remedies for many situations that require fast thinking when you're out of a product. It also has some delicious dips and seasonings.
To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll be glad you have this handy guide at your fingertips. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: Sometimes I have clumps in my baking soda or brown sugar, and these clumps can be rather hard, which makes it difficult to use them. So, I usually put them in a bowl and use a potato masher to break them up. Works like a charm for me. -- Hannah J., Niles, Illinois