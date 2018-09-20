The Jazz Divine Quartet is scheduled to lead a worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road.
The service is slated to last one hour and there will be a free lunch afterward. The Jazz Divine Quartet will include Paul Barthel on trumpet; Becky McClaflin, piano; Terry Handy, acoustic bass; and drummer Geoff Moran, who is also the minister who will be leading the service.
The jazz worship experience will include standard jazz songs as well as jazz versions of Christian hymns, according to organizers. All are welcome to attend. While there is no cost, an offering will be taken.
For more information, call Moran at 805-944-7335.