It's a busy Hallo-weekend coming up! Check out this list of events in the Santa Maria Valley

Wow, it is a busy weekend on the Central Coast with parties, trick-or-treating events and Halloween celebrations planned all over the Santa Maria Valley and parts beyond. Check out this list of events and pick out one or boo (sorry, it's hard to make it through this without a pun) that you can attend to get into the "spirit." If we don't have your event listed let us know. Send an email with the necessary information to JAnderson@LeeCentralCoastNews.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Join us this weekend for our last weekend of the season! Not only are we going to be running sweet deals on corn maze entry but we will also have secret discounts on pumpkins! Make sure to visit us and take full advantage of our discounts! Discount information will be provided to visitors by check out staff. See you there! Sunday Oct. 27 is our very last day open!
$5 for parking
6245 Dominion Road
Santa Maria Ca, 93454
Pismo Beach – We are excited to announce our 32nd Annual Pumpkins in the Park (formerly Pumpkins on the Pier) Halloween celebration, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dinosaur Caves Park.
Additionally, downtown businesses will be hosting the 15th Annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating, held from noon to 2 p.m. Be sure to get a list of participating business locations at the Pumpkins in the Park event!
Children 12 and under are encouraged to participate in pumpkin decorating, costume contests, games, crafts, and bounce houses. The first 500 children will have the opportunity to pick out their very own pumpkin to decorate! All of these activities are free.
The costume contests will start at 11:30 a.m. and will include multiple prizes in each division. The divisions are 3 years and under, 4-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-12 years, 13+/adult, and family.
For more information, please contact the Pismo Beach Recreation Division at (805) 773-7063 or visit www.pismobeach.org/recreation.
Nipomo - Come one, Come all …. It’s Fall!!!!
On every Saturday in October, Dana Adobe will be having hay rides around the property. The cost of this tour is $5 and will run for 20 minutes, all ages are welcome to come enjoy fall with Dana!
Hoskins’ Hay Ride
Date: Every Saturday in October
Hours: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Dana Adobe Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oak Glen Ave., Nipomo CA 93444
Admission: $5
About DANA: The Dana Adobe Cultural Center provides a unique platform to understand life in the California Rancho era and to appreciate and discover our connection with the stories of those who left their footprints on the land throughout time.The Dana Adobe is the oldest home in San Luis Obispo County and a registered historical site.
Find us on the Web: http://www.DanaAdobe.org
We’re excited to be hosting a day of pumpkin decorating at our vineyard tasting room.
Bring only your creativity – we’ve grown hundreds of pumpkins for you to choose from! One pumpkin and decorating supplies included with each ticket. Choose from seating options beginning at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased here!
Wine by the bottle or glass available throughout the day in the garden. Tastings available inside the tasting room.
Tips for a great day:
+ Secure your tickets early – space is limited.
+ Rain or shine the event will go on – dress accordingly for this outdoor event.
Riverbench Vineyard & Winery
6020 Foxen Canyon Road
Santa Maria, CA 93454 United States
Celebrate Halloween at Boomers! Visit us the weekend before Halloween for a trick-or-treat trail, plus festive arts and crafts.
The first 50 children to show up will get a FREE Trick-or-Treat Tote Bag!
Young and old alike, dress up and come on out to visit our tasting room and other local merchants for some good old fashioned trick-or-treating Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is going to be a great family fun filled event!
Old Town Orcutt
Clark Avenue
Come and join us at Life Way Fellowship from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Come enjoy Fun, Food, Games,
Fellowship and Chili Cook Off.
Hope to see you here.
2627 Skyway Dr
Santa Maria
(805) 925-7875 * Lifewayfc.com
Elm Street Park
$5 per child
The City of Arroyo Grande will host the annual Halloween Carnival & Haunted Maze on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Elm Street Park. This family friendly event features carnival games, haunted maze, costume contests for all ages, food vendors, cookie decorating, carved pumpkin contest, bounce house, and more!
Tickets can be purchased online at www.arroyogrande.org/catalog or at the event. For more information call (805) 473-5474.
Elm Street Park
1221 Ash Street
Ready to scream? Try Scream-a-tory, over 18 rooms of live monsters in the 15,000 square-foot Auction building Gate 5 in the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. It's open from Oct 11, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Nov. 2. (see below for exact dates and times) The event will help raise funds for Northern Santa Barbara County United Way supporting the "FOR IMPACT" partnerships that address education, financial stability and homelessness in our communities. Tickets are $20 for regular admission and $25 for VIP admission and $17 for child’s admission, which includes a photo opportunity, $5 off the next visit, and "line hopping."
The tour is not recommended for children under 12; parents of younger children can request a low-scare tour upon arrival. The event is sponsored by Aera Energy LLC, Laurus College, Spare Time Cleaning, Santa Maria Chapter Black Hole and American General Media. For more information, contact 805-296-6562. Free Parking -No Fair Admission cost!
Please call for VIP, and Child tickets (13 and under)
Dates Open
24th 6.30-10 25th 6.30-11 26th 6.30-11
27th 6.30-10 28th 6.30-10 29th 6.30-10
30th 6.30-10 31st 6.30-11 Nov 1st 6.30-11
Nov 2nd 6.30-11
937 South Thornburg Street Gate 5
Santa Maria
Hancock College men's basketball program’s 3-acre "Frightmare Forest" haunted maze has sprouted at the campus baseball and softball complex adjacent to the vineyard at 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.
Maze runners brave enough to enter the eerie labyrinth will have to navigate an entanglement of tricks and spooky surprises, a Hancock spokesman said.
“‘Frightmare Forest’ has become a community tradition where kids of all ages, their friends and their families can come to experience a good old-fashioned scare,” said Hancock men’s basketball head coach Tyson Aye, who noted it’s also a fundraiser for the men's basketball program.
“Frightmare Forest” will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Thursday, Halloween night.
Tickets are $10 per person, and special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Parking near the entrance is free.
For more information, call 805-922-6966, ext. 3790, or email Aye at tyson.aye@hancockcollege.edu.
800 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, Ca 93454
Come join us for the best Halloween Party in town with music by Meztiso!!! Only $15 for Elk members and $20 for guests. Tickets are on sale NOW in the office and will NOT be sold at the door. Members may purchase up to 8 tickets.
We will be selling Hamburgers from 6:30-8pm and Street Tacos from 9:00 till Midnight to keep you celebrating all night long.
This event is open to Elk Members and their guests 21 and over. Members are responsible for their guests and guests must leave when the member leaves.
Vulgar or risque costumes will not be permitted!
1309 North Bradley Road
Santa Maria, Ca 934544
Start planning your costume for the Halloween Party we are hosting at our monthly Tap Room Boogie. It goes down Saturday October 26th at 8pm. This is a Free Event and 21+.We will be giving away multiple prizes for the best costumes of the night, so come prepared. We will be in the mix with the Funk n Soul tunes from our record crates and we will have Special Guests coming thru from San Diego California. Thee Sacred Souls will be joining us and putting on a Live Performance. They are bringing their San Diego Sweet Soul sounds to the 805 for the first time. Be sure to come out and welcome them to the 805 and show em how we boogie down. This is another Free one for our supporters, we appreciate those who come out and support what we do. Come out for some Drinks, Dancing, Costumes and Prizes. No better place to have a Halloween party than the Santa Maria Inn. They will be decorating the hotel to set the vibe, come test your luck and see if you run into one of the hotels famous ghosts...
The Historic Santa Maria Inn
801 South Broadway
Alright Ghouls, Goblins and Ghosts, it’s time to get your costume ready for an epic Halloween block party with both Naughty Oak Brewery & Vino et Amicis!
THE GORY DETAILS:
They are going to have some Halloween exclusive beverages for you! Naughty Oak is serving their specialty beer cocktail, Bloody Beer, which is similar to a Michelada, but with a frightful twist.
You’ll also want to try their Witches Brew. This S’mores Stout, Witches Brew, makes its taproom debut at this party.
Both of these beers are available through their Party Wristband. The wristband is only $10 and includes a full fill of each drink.
Vino et Amicis is pouring wine from Final Girl Wines for their Party Wristband. The first will be a Syrah Grenache Blend and the second is a Petit Verdot. Both wines come from the Happy Canyon AVA.
If you decide you’d like to start at Vino et Amicis their Party Wristband is also $10.
**If you are feeling adventurous and you want to start at one location and get their Party Wristband, then finish at the other location, you’ll get the second wristband for only $5. That’s four specialty drinks for just $15! Scary, right?
***Please note that all Vino/Naughty Oak alcoholic beverage control standards and rules still apply (no wine at N/O, no beer sold here over there)***
COSTUME CONTEST:
Judging is at 11 pm, sharp. It will be judged based on the following 3 categories: Creativity, Make-up/Special Effects, and Crowd Favorites. You can enter as an individual or as a group (but not both).
The prizes are legit, so make those costumes great!
PRIZES:
*First place wins a $100 gift card from Naughty Oak AND $100 gift card from Vino et Amicis!!!
*Second place wins a $50 gift card from Naughty Oak and $50 gift card from Vino et Amicis!!
*Third place wins a $25 gift card from Naughty Oak and $25 gift card from Vino et Amicis!
Naughty Oak Brewing Company
165 S. Broadway, Ste. 102
Orcutt, CA 93455 United States
Join us the weekend before HALLOWEEN inside Rancho Bar!
- Saturday Oct 26 @9pm we have the Annual Beats And Boo's Party! Sounds by DJ Sol DJ PHASE and Mr. Butter / Extended Area / Multiple Bars / Costume Contest.
- Sunday Oct 27 @9pm Rancho Bar presents - HAUNTED HOUSE!
House Music all night long by : Beard & Stache / n special guests!
Both events are for the 21 & Over / Costumes are Encouraged / Cover Charge / Early Arrival is Suggested.
Rancho Bowl
128 E Donovan Rd
Come out for a spooky time at the annual Boos & Booze Halloween Bash! It will be spooktacular with local premier DJ Brotha C. Compete for the best costume, sexiest, most original, creative, couple or group dress ups! $5 cover will get you in for a a fangstastic time.
Blast 825 Brewery
241 S Broadway St # 101
Orcutt
Sunday October 27
Creep into the museum for our Batty Ball! We’ll have a costume contest and ghoulish science demonstrations for all. Start your Halloweek with us on Sunday, October 27 from 12-4 p.m.
Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
705 S McClelland St
Santa Maria
Celebrate Halloween at Boomers! Visit us the weekend before Halloween for a trick-or-treat trail, plus festive arts and crafts.
The first 50 children to show up will get a FREE Trick-or-Treat Tote Bag!
Celebrate the lives of passed loved ones at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival on Sunday, October 27th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Park (313 West Tunnell Street).
This family friendly event is free and will offer live entertainment, altar displays, activities for youth, food and crafts vendors for families to enjoy.
Be part of the celebration by creating a colorful altar to honor a passed loved one, family member, or friend in the Dia de Los Muertos tradition. The deadline to register for an altar is Wednesday, October 18th.
Veterans’ Memorial Community Center
313 West Tunnell Street
Santa Maria
Safe, Family-Friendly, Halloween Party.
Bounce Houses, Carnival Games, BMX Racing in bike appropriate costumes, and much more to come...
Interested in joining our best decorated trunk contest? Let us know!
4040 S US Highway 101
Santa Maria
Annual Party and Wine Raffle
Just $40 a person!!
No host bar and heavy appetizers.
Hope to see you there!
801 South Broadway
Santa Maria
