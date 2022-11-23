Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: My husband and I are having a debate over which is better to use: unsalted butter or salted butter. I like to buy unsalted butter and keep it in a butter dish I got in England where you can put the butter in and fill the dish with water, then place the cover over the butter and water. No need to refrigerate it this way. My husband said we should be using salted butter, and he believes we should always place it in the refrigerator. What do you say? -- Cathy B., Lima, Ohio

Cathy, salt is a preservative and keeps butter fresher than unsalted butter for a longer period of time. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends using refrigeration when storing butter. If you decide to use unsalted butter in a European butter dish, change the water at least once a week and store in a cool place. If it smells different or slightly off, it may have spoiled, and then out it goes. -- Heloise

