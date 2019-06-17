Interactive Map: The history of the Santa Maria Valley is all around us. Just read the (street) signs Jun 17, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Local-news Local-lifestyles Local-history Local-places Santa Maria Santa Maria Valley History Road Blosser Road Miller Broadway Main Thornburg Battles Bradley Cook