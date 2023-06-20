The City of Santa Maria has recently taken a more aggressive approach to enforcing fireworks laws, according to the city. The Santa Maria Fire Department will be using aircraft to retrieve video, as seen here, and GPS locations of illegal fireworks launches.
Recent cloud cover has hidden the fact that summer will officially arrive on Wednesday and Independence Day is less than two weeks away.
Only a week after the official start of summer, Santa Marians will see the return of sales of 'safe and sane' fireworks on Wednesday, June 28.
There are 27 booths licensed by the City of Santa Maria to sell legal fireworks in the city through 11 p.m. on July 4, or while supplies last. Proceeds from the sale of approved sparklers, fountains or smoke bombs will help support the operational and outreach efforts of local non-profit groups.
City residents are allowed to use State of California approved 'safe and sane' fireworks — safely and sanely — in residential areas, only during a 12-hour period from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.
Residents are reminded that any unpermitted use of fireworks, including the illegal use of state approved fireworks will be subject to enforcement by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Additionally this year, the Santa Maria Fire Department will also assist City efforts to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in Santa Maria. The department will utilize high-altitude aircraft equipped with video and GPS technology to locate and disseminate the location of illegal fireworks launches.
Property owners, or occupants of identified addresses, will receive a $1,000 fine for illegal use of fireworks.
Importantly, with the return of fireworks sales comes the return of the annual fireworks educational campaign including the distribution of yard signs, half-page fliers about fireworks rules in every bag of “Safe and Sane” fireworks sold, social media, posters at businesses and aboard buses, the fireworks hotline of 925-0951 extension 3473 (FIRE) and more.
Again this year, the City of Santa Maria is also making yard signs available for noise sensitive neighbors ahead of the celebrations and revelries that take place on, and sometimes leading up to, the July 4th holiday.
The yard signs are intended for pet owners, veterans with post-traumatic stress, people with autism or others with a heightened sensitivity to noise or sudden pops, sizzles and explosions.
Signs and necessary yard stakes for the two-sided signs, measuring about 14 inches by 23 inches, can be picked up from City Hall by appointment Monday through Thursday.
Interested residents should call the Public Information Manager at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2372 to make an appointment.
Residential, or large scale community celebrations involving fireworks can be stressful and terrifying for pets of any age or previous experience. County Animal Services is urging all residents to take precautions and be prepared for distressed reactions from your household pets.
Animal Services is also offering interested pet owners the opportunity to pick up a pet crate, on loan from June 30 through July 5, to help your pets feel safe and protected from the outside noises, bumps and bangs in the night.
Pet owners are also asked to talk to your veterinarian ahead of the holiday, they might be able to prescribe sedatives for pets. Make sure your pet is wearing a tag, or to better ensure that your pet is found after becoming lost, look into microchipping services offered.
If a pet goes missing, be sure to visit the Animal Services Shelter at 548 West Foster Road, or call (805) 934-6119.
Questions about the fire department's fireworks enforcement policies and programs should be directed to Interim Fire Chief Bradley Dandridge at (805) 925-0951 extension 2255, or to the City’s Public Information Manager at extension 2372.
Noise sensitivity yard signs are available in both English and Spanish. Santa Maria City Hall is located at 110 East Cook Street.