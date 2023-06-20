Fireworks Stand 01.JPG
Firework sales in Santa Maria begin on June 28 at noon, and will last until July 4 at 11 p.m., although city ordinance allows for the use of safe and sane fireworks on Independence Day only. 

Recent cloud cover has hidden the fact that summer will officially arrive on Wednesday and Independence Day is less than two weeks away. 

Only a week after the official start of summer, Santa Marians will see the return of sales of 'safe and sane' fireworks on Wednesday, June 28. 

There are 27 booths licensed by the City of Santa Maria to sell legal fireworks in the city through 11 p.m. on July 4, or while supplies last. Proceeds from the sale of approved sparklers, fountains or smoke bombs will help support the operational and outreach efforts of local non-profit groups. 

The City of Santa Maria has recently taken a more aggressive approach to enforcing fireworks laws, according to the city. The Santa Maria Fire Department will be using aircraft to retrieve video, as seen here, and GPS locations of illegal fireworks launches.
