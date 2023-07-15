The new inclusive playground at Pioneer Park features a range of specialized equipment, welcoming all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
The new inclusive playground at Pioneer Park features a range of specialized equipment, welcoming all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
According to the City of Santa Maria; the basis for the Smart City, Safe City logo is an icon that represents the parts of this vision – technology and safety, represented by semi-circles or Cs in blue and gold (our City colors) – coming together to create a connected community. They are unified by the green S, representing our strong ties to agriculture and the environment.
The new inclusive playground at Pioneer Park features a range of specialized equipment, welcoming all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
The new inclusive playground at Pioneer Park features a range of specialized equipment, welcoming all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
The new playground features a range of specialized equipment, welcoming all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
According to the City of Santa Maria; the basis for the Smart City, Safe City logo is an icon that represents the parts of this vision – technology and safety, represented by semi-circles or Cs in blue and gold (our City colors) – coming together to create a connected community. They are unified by the green S, representing our strong ties to agriculture and the environment.
Santa Maria's Pioneer Park was a popular place recently, with hundreds of people showing up to see beautifully maintained and restored classic cars at the annual Mad Bomberz Car Show while being entertained by a special City of Santa Maria sponsored concert in the park from the band Mestizo.
The sights of the cars, sleds and bombers combined with live music and the smell of local food trucks providing the beautiful tastes of the Central Coast made for a beautiful afternoon.
Also on display, and getting a good quality test, were recent upgrades to the playground equipment at one of the Valley's showcase parks.
According to the city, the brand-new inclusive playground at Pioneer Park becomes the second of its kind in the City of Santa Maria. The first inclusive playground was installed at Preisker Park in June of 2020.
The new playground features a range of specialized equipment, welcoming all participants, regardless of their physical abilities, including those with visual, mobile and hearing impairments. Kids can now choose from three slides, musical instruments, climbing apparatus and balancing and spinning equipment, providing play opportunities for all and ensuring there is something for everyone.
Located at the southern border of the city, on 1150 West Foster Road, visitors can enjoy a large barbecue and picnic area, grassy fields with shade from native oaks and horseshoe pits.
With a capacity of 900 people and all the elements for recreation, Pioneer Park has quickly become a popular space for events. If you have any questions about the playground, Pioneer Park, or you would like to find out more information about facilities rentals, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
The installation of the inclusive playground at Pioneer Park is part of the city's 'Smart City, Safe City' initiative that aims to improve quality of life for Santa Maria residents. This new citywide focus aims to create streamlined and green transportation, public internet access, more parks, rapid emergency and safety response, updated traffic and bike lanes and smart apps.
Sunday library hours, along with new online portals for obtaining/tracking development permits, and for reporting/tracking non-emergency issues like non-operational street lights to the city are also part of the 'Smart City, Safe City' effort.
The city will soon launch its Smart City, Safe City website that features videos, photos and information sharing how people in Santa Maria can benefit from easy-to-access services and a more connected living experience.
Mad Bomberz holds 12th annual car show Sunday at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria | Photos
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213