Santa Maria's Pioneer Park was a popular place recently, with hundreds of people showing up to see beautifully maintained and restored classic cars at the annual Mad Bomberz Car Show while being entertained by a special City of Santa Maria sponsored concert in the park from the band Mestizo.

The sights of the cars, sleds and bombers combined with live music and the smell of local food trucks providing the beautiful tastes of the Central Coast made for a beautiful afternoon.

Also on display, and getting a good quality test, were recent upgrades to the playground equipment at one of the Valley's showcase parks.

