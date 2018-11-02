The public is invited to the Valley's first Kindness Concert for music-lovers of all ages. The City of Solvang, WorldKindnessUSA, and Globalkindness Going Viral will sponsor a free evening of live music in honor of International #WorldKindnessDay on Nov. 13 from 7-9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.
At the event, music will be provided by local favorites Richard Diaz, Tony Martinez, Frank Palmer, Karren Passoff, and Karen Palmer. A flash mob will perform to the song “WorldKindness Is Happening,” written by Karen Palmer, who is currently serving as Goodwill Ambassador for the City of Solvang. Kindness Heroes, People Helping People, Solvang Senior Center, Youth Empowered, Solvang Public Library, and Veggie Rescue, will be honored at the evening event; and local children will share statements about kindness.
“We hope the whole community will come to celebrate and help acknowledge all these wonderful people and organizations that help make our community a little more kind. What we put our focus on expands. Let’s all try choosing kindness and see what happens,” said Karen Palmer, who has been sharing Kindness Programs with local schools.
According to Palmer, the Solvang is working towards becoming an internationally recognized WorldKindnessUSA city, and is one of the first founding members. "The goal is to bring awareness, kindness and compassion, along with bullying prevention and mindfulness programs to local schools. We will also be organizing a Kindness Choir to visit local Nursing Homes, too," she said.
The purpose of World Kindness Day is to look beyond self – beyond the boundaries of country, culture, race and religion, to realize that we are citizens of the world, with kindness serving as a common thread to unite us all.
For more information about the cause or event, visit www.worldkindnessusa.org. For those that would like to volunteer, email Karen Palmer at karensyv@yahoo.com.