Want to get your feet dirty?
The inaugural 2018 'Solvang Grape Stomp,' presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau with main sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and the City of Solvang will commence at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13.
The “Footie Wine Harvest Street Festival" will feature a chance to stomp grapes and taste vintages from 30 world-class wineries in downtown Solvang on First Street (between Mission Drive/Hwy 246 & Copenhagen Drive).
Stompers can drink pink in the “I Love Rosé Lounge”; purchase food inside the festival area from Cecco Ristorante’s gourmet pizza oven and popular food trucks California Tacos and First & Oak; participate in the “Lucy & Ricky Ricardo Look-a-Like Contest” plus enjoy live music from bluegrass/Americana folk band Bryan Titus Trio and country/western rockers The Rawhides.
All guests will receive a logo wine glass and foot towel plus a ticket to win festive wine-related prizes. Admission for VIP Stompers (limited to only 100 guests) includes early admission at 1 p.m. and food taste ticket for $100 per person; general admission tickets from 2-5 p.m. are $75 per person. Guests must be ages 21 years and older. Discounts for active military members are also offered. Advance ticket purchases are highly recommended online at www.solvangusa.com/STOMP