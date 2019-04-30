{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Valley locals laced up their sneakers and filled their water bottles in preparation for the inaugural Lost Almost Running Festival.

The family-friendly walk/run event offered both leisure strollers and expert runners an option to participate in a 5K, 10K or 25K course, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Alamos Foundation Summer In The Park children’s program.

Runner Nicky Casey approaches the finish line during Saturday's inaugural Lost Almost Running Festival held in Los Alamos.

Dozens lined up at 8 a.m. in downtown Los Alamos' Ferrini Park. Everyone took to their marks and set off on their own journey on a scenic race route through Los Alamos, and into rustic Drum Canyon lined with ancient oaks, farm fields and cattle ranches.

The 25K course, which brought Los Alamos winemaker Sonja Magdevski, of Casa Dumetz Wines, to the starting line, turned around at Dierberg Vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills.
 

Magdevski awarded the first 24 runners who beat her to the finish line with a bottle of wine.
 
An all-inclusive "Children’s Run and Fun in the Park” portion of the event that started at noon, also invited kids of all ages to participate in a Children’s Mile race where medals were earned by placing runners.
 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

