In the Military: U.S. Air Force Airman Amy Villalobos, of Santa Maria

U.S. Air Force Airman Amy Villalobos has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in  San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Villalobos is the daughter of Magdalena and Brandon Jackson and sister of Al Jackson and Mario Jackson, of Santa Maria.

She is a 2018 graduate of Pioneer Valley High School.

