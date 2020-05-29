'I feel loved by everyone': Adopt-A-Senior program gives local students a positive send-off

Presented as a morale booster for graduates after senior traditions fell to COVID-19 this year, the nationwide "Adopt a Senior" movement has been organized locally by 2009 Lompoc High School alumni Lauren Pearce and 2008 Santa Ynez Valley Union High School alumni Perla Lewis.
"I have everything put away in my closet. I'm not touching any of it. I'm going to use it all for college," said Lompoc High senior Dionysius Clark, who has been adopted multiple times and has received among other things, gift cards to some of her favorite retailers, a special hoodie, cosmetics and candles.
She says her mother, Lakeysha Vaughn, is responsible for adding her to the program through Pearce's Facebook page, and she's been adopted by people including her second-grade teacher from La Canada, her neighbor's sister, and by a number of people she had never met before.
Pearce, now a Visalia resident who launched Lompoc's senior Facebook page on April 27 after visiting her hometown and realizing locals seniors wouldn't get to enjoy what she had 11 years ago, said the project has been a success.
Eighteen-year-olds Jaime Miguel Gonzalez and Dionysius Clark are just trying to stay positive in the midst of the pandemic.
"Everyone keeps saying thank you to me, but I didn't make it successful, the town did," Pearce said. "Within 48 hours we had at least 1,500 [Facebook page] followers. Now there are over 2,000. I'm really enjoying how people are supporting local businesses, too."
Lewis, a Los Alamos resident and LHS English and Special Education teacher, said the idea to organize a senior Facebook page for 2020 graduates at her alma mater came from Lompoc.
"I saw it in Lompoc first and definitely took their lead to get something started," said Lewis. "It's been really cool to see how the community is coming together."
Santa Ynez High senior Jaime Gonzalez said his aunt, Marisela De La Cruz, surprised him with a profile on the Santa Ynez Valley senior page by stealthily asking questions like "Can you send me a list of some of your favorite things?"
Jaime says a number of people have since adopted him. He's received some of his favorite Mexican snacks, Harry Potter paraphernalia, notebooks and special "2020" items in celebration of his big year.
"I think it's really sweet of the community to recognize us seniors for all of our hard work," said Jaime. "It makes me feel positive. I feel loved by everyone, and included."
To adopt a senior in Lompoc, go to the "Adopt a Senior at Lompoc/ Cabrillo High/LUSD" Facebook page. To adopt a senior in the Santa Ynez Valley, go to the "Adopt a Senior! SYV" Facebook page.
