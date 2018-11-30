In addition to the signature holiday fare like decorative cookies, cakes and hot cocoa, for the 34th year, Judy and Ken Hyndman of 'Hyndman's Roasted Walnuts,' will return to Los Olivos' Olde Fashioned Christmas this Saturday, Dec 1 with their white cart, doling out their free, home-grown organic roasted walnuts.
The Hyndman's say despite the possibility of rain, they will be there from 5-6:30 p.m. in front of Evan's Ranch, near the flag pole -- just as they've done since 1984.
"It's a family tradition and we won't let the rain deter us," Judy said. "We hope to see you there!"