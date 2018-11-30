Try 1 month for 99¢
113018 Hyndman's Roasted Walnuts 2

The Hyndman's gather with family and friends at their walnut-giving station.

 Contributed Photo

In addition to the signature holiday fare like decorative cookies, cakes and hot cocoa, for the 34th year, Judy and Ken Hyndman of 'Hyndman's Roasted Walnuts,' will return to Los Olivos' Olde Fashioned Christmas this Saturday, Dec 1 with their white cart, doling out their free, home-grown organic roasted walnuts.

+1 
113018 Hyndman's Roasted Walnuts 1

Mr and Mrs Hyndman offer free roasted walnuts at a past Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas event.

The Hyndman's say despite the possibility of rain, they will be there from 5-6:30 p.m. in front of Evan's Ranch, near the flag pole -- just as they've done since 1984.

"It's a family tradition and we won't let the rain deter us," Judy said. "We hope to see you there!"

This report was compiled by Lisa André. You can reach her at landre@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @LAndréSYVNews  

