Basic life skills, including home maintenance and housekeeping, will be on the schedule this Thursday during the next 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library.  

'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of fun and informative workshops that teach participants valuable skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness. 

Attendees to the April 20 session will garner several around the house core skills like how to make budget friendly cleaning supplies plus basic sewing and mending skills. 

