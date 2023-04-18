Basic life skills, including home maintenance and housekeeping, will be on the schedule this Thursday during the next 'Adulting 101' seminar at the Santa Maria Public Library.
'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century' is a series of fun and informative workshops that teach participants valuable skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness.
Attendees to the April 20 session will garner several around the house core skills like how to make budget friendly cleaning supplies plus basic sewing and mending skills.
The class will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Library's Learning Center inside the Santa Maria Public Library located at 421 South McClelland Street.
The five session series is targeted to teens and young adults ages 16 through 21.
Anyone interested in attending this free workshop can register online by going to the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The Library shares updates on programming and events on their Facebook, and Instagram pages; follow them on social media to never miss a great day at the library.