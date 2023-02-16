The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for nominations for its Hometown Heroes banner program.
Interested parties can go to the city's website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth, to download a form that and learn more about eligibility requirements.
Eligible candidates include individuals serving in the military, veterans, first responders and essential workers. Commemoration includes a presentation at a City Council meeting and a 3-foot by 6-foot banner placement on a Hometown Heroes corridor along South College Drive.
The Hometown Heroes banner program was created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria residents who serve or have served in the military. The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on local heroes fighting battles closer to home. First responders, healthcare professionals and many other essential workers have been actively working to keep the Santa Maria community safe.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260