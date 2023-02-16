The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for nominations for its Hometown Heroes banner program.

Interested parties can go to the city's website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth, to download a form that and learn more about eligibility requirements. 

Eligible candidates include individuals serving in the military, veterans, first responders and essential workers. Commemoration includes a presentation at a City Council meeting and a 3-foot by 6-foot banner placement on a Hometown Heroes corridor along South College Drive.

Download PDF City of Santa Maria Hometown Heroes Banner

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0