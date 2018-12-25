Though some deployed overseas and serving our country may not be home for the holidays, they've shared their words and stories through Santa Ynez Valley's "We Support the Troops." The letters recently sent by US troops -- and their K-9s -- were penned in response to care packages received from the volunteer group. The Santa Ynez Valley News would like to share some of their thoughts on Christmas Day.
"Good afternoon,
My apologies on such a late response. Our kennel has continued to get your care packages and it is much appreciated! I was able to get a picture for you from earlier this morning ... The deployment has finally started to slow down and I’ll be sure to have more time to get some better quality photos. Sadly we don’t have a flag or really much in that aspect but I will look for something! As always, thank you so much for the support. You guys are the best!
Very Respectfully,
Max Muskat, U. S Navy Dog Handler"
"To all those that have taken time to show support,
Thank you! I wanted you to know that we have just received care packages from your group. We truly appreciate your kindness and support for all the military personnel deployed in support of our nation's security objectives.
Specifically, my team appreciates the snacks, socks, and especially the personal toiletries with pleasing aromas. The air here always smells of dust and sand. You would be surprised the impact a bar of soap or floral smelling shampoo has on morale and one's spirit.
Very respectfully and with great appreciation,
Jon M. Phillips, SMSgt, USAF
Afghanistan"
"I wanted to take a quick minute to thank you for the care packages, they were great and the handlers and my dog Lena, really appreciated them. I hope your son is doing well if he is still deployed as well, things here are good, cold, but good. Just to give you a little background about myself and my dog, I have been here now a year, I provide detection security for the Ambassador and the Embassy with my dog Lena, who is a 4yr old German Shepherd. Lena is a sweetheart and a great detection dog, this is her 4th rotation overseas, when she turns 7, she will retire and hopefully I will be able to get her. Again, thank you very much for the care packages, I hope you have a great Christmas and a safe and happy New Year, take care and best wishes."
Anthony “AJ” Maniscalco,
EDC Handler, State Dept., Diplomatic Security
US Embassy, Kabul, Afghanistan"
"I'm hoping this email will find the correct person. First I would like to thank you for the packages that you have sent out to us. The guys really enjoy them. Some of them haven't been in that long and aren't really accustomed to being away from loved ones. From those of us that have done this a few times it's good to know that people still care, so often we see in the news the death of service members overseas get a two second blurb and then brushed over. I myself have been in since 2002 and have seen the dark days of this long endeavor. I for one appreciate the effort that groups like yours put into something as simple as a box from home. A little about us, we are a unit from Camp Lejuene NC. We have a vast mix of very talented men put together to get [the] job done. We range in age from early 20's to late 30's with a background diverse as America herself. We look forward to future correspondence.
Again thank you so much and God Bless."
Lee Brogden"
"Good Day,
Your Care packages arrived yesterday. THANK YOU SO MUCH!! They were well received by all my coworkers. Though we may never meet, you all have made many friends out here.
Have a great day! And thanks again!"
V/R
HM2(FMF/SW) Bolden, Michael D.
Dental Technician/ ISA Expeditionary Medical Clinic Bahrain"